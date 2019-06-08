E komo mai, Lauren Day!

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Say 'Aloha!' to Lauren Day, KHON2's new anchor for the 7 p.m. (KHII) and 10 p.m. shows.

She will start anchoring on Monday, June 10.

Day is a local girl---born and raised.

She is a University of Southern California alumna and even interned at KHON2 during college. She worked for NBC Palm Springs as a reporter and anchor before joining the team in Honolulu.

In this segment, she shares a little about herself, what she's been up to, and so much more.

Welcome Lauren into the KHON2 ohana.