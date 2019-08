HONOLULU (KHON2) — Actor Dwayne Johnson is making a rock-solid paycheck.

“The Rock” tops the latest Forbes’ list of best-paid actors.

The magazine says he raked in close to $90 million between June 2018 and this June.

He’s been making big bucks with his latest movie, Hobbs and Shaw and the HBO series Ballers.

The Rock is having a great year having just gotten married this past Sunday.

