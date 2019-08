HONOLULU (KHON2) — The rock is a newlywed!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson married longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian Sunday, August 18th here in the islands.

The Rock posted photos on Instagram announcing the nuptials.

The 47-year-old Johnson and 34-year old Hashian met back in 2006 while Johnson was filming “The Game Plan.”

The couple has two young daughters and Johnson has an 18-year-old daughter from his first marriage.