Duke Kahanamoku’s birthday celebrated in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Duke Paoa Kahanamoku was born August 24, 1890.

His birthday was celebrated Saturday, Aug 24, 2019 with a lei draping of his statue in Waikiki.

There was also an Outrigger Resorts Legends Surf Classic where teams competed against each other. The teams consisted of a professional along with amateur surfers at Queen’s Surf at Kuhio Beach.

Revered as Hawaii’s greatest athlete, Duke Kahanamoku won six Olympic medals, including three gold medals in swimming, and is recognized as the “Father of International Surfing.”

Duke was the world’s fastest swimmer in his prime, the single-most influential person in promoting surfing worldwide, and a champion canoe paddler and steersman for decades.

Later in life, Duke was widely recognized as Hawaii’s Ambassador of Aloha.

Following is the weekend schedule of events and competitions for Duke’s OceanFest, starting with a moving and beautiful draping of fresh flower lei on Duke’s magnificent statue on Saturday at sunrise in the heart of Waikiki.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 24

Duke Paoa Kahanamoku Sunrise Birthday Lei Draping (7:00 a.m.)

The 129th anniversary of Duke Kahanamoku’s birthday (August 24, 1890) is honored with a special morning ceremony that features the decorating of his statue with beautiful fresh flower lei. Location: Duke Kahanamoku Statue, Queen’s Surf at Kuhio Beach.

Outrigger Resorts Legends Surf Classic (8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.)

This special pro-style surf competition features sponsored teams of amateur surfers being paired with the sport’s legends in a one-of-a-kind surf meet. Location: Queen’s Surf at Kuhio Beach.

Outrigger Resorts Junior Beach Volleyball Tournament (8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.)

Hawaii’s up-and-coming junior volleyball players compete to be the champions of Waikīkī Beach. Location: Kapi’olani-Queen’s Sand Volleyball Courts.

Great Hawaiian Legends Luau (6:00-9:30 p.m.)

Good friends, great Hawaiian music, happy memories, and ono food are the hallmarks of the Duke’s OceanFest’s Great Hawaiian Legends Luau. Location: Waikīkī Aquarium.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 25

Red Bull Party Wave (10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.)

Competing teams will be decked out in themed costumes, perform a skit on the beach, and then paddle out together to collectively ride the waves. Location: Queen’s Surf at Kūhiō Beach.

Outrigger Resorts Adult Beach Volleyball Tournament (8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.)

Teams square off in a fun-filled tournament for the final beach volleyball competition of Duke’s OceanFest. Location: Kapiolani-Queen’s Sand Volleyball Courts.

Duke Kahanamoku Surfboard Waterpolo (8:30 a.m.-3:00 p.m.)

Six-person teams play water polo on surfboards, the same way Duke Kahanamoku, his brothers and other beach boys did in Waikīkī during the 1920s and 1930s. Location: Kapahulu Breakwall.

Duke’s OceanFest, Waikiki’s premier ocean sports festival (August 17-25), honors the legacy of Duke Kahanamoku and all that he meant to Hawaii and the rest of the world as an athlete and Ambassador of Aloha. The 18th annual festival features ocean and beach competitions and special events during the week of Duke’s birthday anniversary (August 24, 1890).

Major Gold Level Sponsors of Duke’s OceanFest include the Hawaii Tourism Authority, Outrigger Hotels & Resorts, Kona Brewing, Duke’s Waikiki, Honolulu Star-Advertiser and Matson Navigation. Funding support by Hawaii Tourism is being provided largely in part by money generated from visitors to the Hawaiian Islands through the Transient Accommodations Tax (TAT).

For more information about Duke’s OceanFest, please visit www.dukesoceanfest.com or follow updates on Facebook.