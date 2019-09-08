Drunk driver allegedly rams into EMS ambulance, paramedic injured

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An EMS ambulance was broadsided by an alleged drunk driver while transporting a patient with lights and sirens to the hospital.

It happened just around 2:00 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Vineyard and Punchbowl.

The 55-year old paramedic was in the back of the ambulance with the patient. He suffered serious injuries but is expected to make a full recovery. He has been with EMS for 17 years.

The EMT who was driving and patient were not injured.

“We are very thankful that there was no loss of life,” said Honolulu EMS Chief Dean Nakano. “Our personnel, like all first responders, risk their lives everyday to provide the highest level of prehospital care to the residents and visitors here in Honolulu.”

The ambulance sustained enough damage that it needed to be taken out of service. That ambulance was replaced by a back-up ambulance.