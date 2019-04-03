Local News

Drowning determined as cause of death in tragic kayaking incident last week

Apr 02, 2019

Apr 02, 2019

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Medical Examiner has determined that the two people that died off Kaaawa last week drowned. 

They were in a kayak off Kaaawa when that vessel flipped. There were two children that were rescued, 5-year-old Alaric Chiu and 63-year-old Maria Davis were unresponsive when rescuers got to them. 

Chiu was a student at St. Andrew's School and was attending a Spring Break program that was run by Mid Pacific Institute. 

