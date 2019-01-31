HONOLULU (KHON2) - The suspect in the fatal crash that killed three pedestrians that were waiting by a crosswalk on Monday is now in police custody. He is being held on one million dollars bail.

The crash happened at the intersection of Ala Moana Boulevard and Kamakee Street. Three pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene, three others were sent to the hospital. The vehicle he was driving came to a stop after slamming into a truck. The driver of that truck was also sent to the hospital.

A memorial quickly appeared at the intersection and a vigil was held tonight with a moment of silence.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Alins Sumang, 27

Alins Sumang, the suspect, is believed to have been speeding and under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

The victims have been identified as 39-year-old Honolulu anesthesiologist, William "Travis" Lau and 26-year-old Casimir Pokorny, a visitor from Pennsylvania. The third victim has not yet been identified.