Driver in critical condition after single car crash in Waianae

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 19-year-old man is in critical condition after a crash in Waianae overnight.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

A motor vehicle collision occurred near the intersection of Kaneaki Street and Punanaula Street in Waianae.

This collision involved a single vehicle with a single occupant.

A blue Saturn sports sedan driven by a 19-year-old Waianae male was traveling southbound on Kaneaki Street, when it collided head-on into a construction waste bin that was on the side of the road on Kaneaki Street just before the Punanaula Street intersection.

As a result of this collision, the driver of the Saturn sustained severe head injuries, and was transported by an ambulance to an area hospital in critical condition.

The driver is still listed in critical condition at the hospital.

While speed appears to be a contributing factor, it is unknown if alcohol and/ or drugs are other contributing factors in this collision.

Police are investigating.