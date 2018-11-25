Dozens take part in Hawaii's first rubik's cube competition

HONOLULU (KHON2) - For the first time in Hawaii, dozens got their chance to compete to prove their skills on the rubik's cube.

The rubik's cube is one of the toughest puzzles for some folks, but for a few kids, it's all about how fast you can complete it.

"It's fun. It's a pretty good venue and the people are nice. My times could have been a bit better, but its always like that," said Nathaniel Berg, a competitior from Sweden.

The idea to bring the fast paced competition here was created by four teenagers with the World Cube Association.

"Hawaii, because it's never had a competition before... it's really important to us that people from all over the world get opportunities to compete, because it is a very unique atmosphere and we want to share that with many people," said Nitin Subramanian, competition organizer.

"There's a lot of people who have a lot of potential in Hawaii that could be top in the state," said Hitoki Kidahashi, a local participant.

There were about 40 participants this year competing in nine events. It isn't just the regular rubik's cube being used, but cubes of all shapes and sizes. The events also test technical skills, such as configuring a cube with one hand.

Many are hoping that the competition this year will spur on others to join.

"In Northern California now we're up to one competition a month, which is why we've had so many people. So we really wanted to give Hawaii an opportunity to grow and become a much bigger cubing scene," said Subramanian. "Hopefully we can inspire other cubers out here to get involved with the organization and put these competitions on for the rest of their community as well."

"If more people starts to cube, we could have more competition in Hawaii, across Oahu or other islands, we could have prize moneys," said Kidahashi. "So, start cubing."