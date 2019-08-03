Downtown Satellite City Hall to open on August 12

HONOLULU (KHON2) -– The city’s Department of Customer Services announced that its satellite city hall at Fort Street Mall will be closed on Friday, Aug. 9 and reopen on Monday, Aug. 12 at its new location just around the corner at the Chinatown Gateway Plaza.

The new location will be renamed the Downtown Satellite City Hall.

The larger 2,905-square-foot, ground-floor space at the corner of Hotel Street and Nuuanu Avenue in downtown Honolulu will be more visible and accessible for Oahu residents seeking basic government services such as motor vehicle registration, bus pass sales, registration of bicycle and moped registrations, dog licensing and vehicle junking services.

The new downtown Satellite City Hall is expected to serve an average of 300 customers daily in a space almost twice the size of the existing site and offers improved disability access. Among other key features is a dedicated counter service for car dealership transactions.

“The downtown area was deserving of a larger, more comfortable space and we are pleased that we can offer our basic government services at this new street level location,” said Customer Services Director Sheri Kajiwara. “The site will soon offer our AlohaQ appointment system with a planned seating area and we are excited to welcome our Oahu residents who live and work in the downtown community.”

The new service center will be staffed by the seven employees who currently work at the Fort Street Mall location. In addition to the services mentioned above, satellite city halls also process disability parking placards; handle Board of Water Supply payments and voter registration; issue fireworks permits; accept real property tax payments during the two pay periods; and offer limited driver license and state ID transactions.

The Downtown Satellite City Hall office hours are Mondays through Fridays, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are available online at alohaq.org.