Downed tree forces closure of Round Top Drive near Tantalus lookout

Honolulu police have blocked off both directions of Round Top Drive near Puu Ualakaa State Park due to a fallen tree.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

It’s unclear what exactly caused the tree to come down, but wind and rain have been impacting the state for several days.

According to the National Weather Service, breezy trade winds of up to 25 miles per hour are expected throughout Saturday.

The winds are expected to slightly weaken overnight and remain between 15 to 20 miles per hour through at least Tuesday.