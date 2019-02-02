Downed tree forces closure of Round Top Drive near Tantalus lookout

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:
2-2-19 Round Top Drive downed tree

Honolulu police have blocked off both directions of Round Top Drive near Puu Ualakaa State Park due to a fallen tree.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. Saturday. 

It’s unclear what exactly caused the tree to come down, but wind and rain have been impacting the state for several days. 

According to the National Weather Service, breezy trade winds of up to 25 miles per hour are expected throughout Saturday. 

The winds are expected to slightly weaken overnight and remain between 15 to 20 miles per hour through at least Tuesday. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story