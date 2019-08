HONOLULU (KHON2)

Down to Earth Organic & Natural will be opening their newest location in Kailua which will be the largest store across the state.

The new 15,000 square-foot store is located at the former Macy’s on the corner of Kailua Road and Hahani St.

Its Lau Hala Shops neighbors include UFC Kailua, Goen Dining, and Maui Brewing Company.

For more information, go to www.downtoearth.org.