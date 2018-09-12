DOT: Avoid Hana Highway during Olivia

(KHON2) - Tropical Storm Olivia is starting to make an impact on the roads in Maui.

A DOT spokesman joined KHON2 to discuss how they are dealing with the storm.

“We knew that this was coming in,” a DOT spokesman tells KHON2. “We made sure we prepped everyone, strategically placed all of our resources so we could respond very quickly.”

DOT says their focus was on Hana Highway.

The highway has already seen a landslide and a few downed trees.

DOT is asking residents to avoid Hana Highway if possible.

“If you do not need to be on the highway, do not be there.”

A tree fell across Kamehameha Highway near Sunset Beach Elementary Wednesday.