Local News

Dolphin's death likely stemmed from blood poisoning as result of infected cookie cutter shark bite

By:

Posted: Apr 04, 2019 03:31 PM HST

Updated: Apr 04, 2019 04:50 PM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The female spinner dolphin that was found yesterday at Pokai Bay weighed 33.5 lbs and is believed to have been less than a year of age.

The University of Hawaii Stranding Laboratory's initial diagnosis is that the dolphin was bitten by a cookie cutter shark which resulted in an infection. The infection spread across its organ systems and likely led to blood poisoning.

The lab staff also observed a blood clot in the dolphin's brain as well as recovered a meter-long tapeworm in the intestine.

Over the next few weeks tissues will be collected during a necropsy for further testing and disease screening will also be done at that time. 

The dolphin had no milk in the stomach and was thin. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Latest Local News