Dolphin's death likely stemmed from blood poisoning as result of infected cookie cutter shark bite

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The female spinner dolphin that was found yesterday at Pokai Bay weighed 33.5 lbs and is believed to have been less than a year of age.

The University of Hawaii Stranding Laboratory's initial diagnosis is that the dolphin was bitten by a cookie cutter shark which resulted in an infection. The infection spread across its organ systems and likely led to blood poisoning.

The lab staff also observed a blood clot in the dolphin's brain as well as recovered a meter-long tapeworm in the intestine.

Over the next few weeks tissues will be collected during a necropsy for further testing and disease screening will also be done at that time.

The dolphin had no milk in the stomach and was thin.