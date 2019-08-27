DOH announces new school immunization requirements to begin July 1, 2020

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Beginning in the 2020-2021 school year, additional immunizations will be required for students entering preschool, kindergarten through grade 12, and colleges/universities in the state of Hawaii.

The new state requirements for school entry will begin on July 1, 2020.

Students who are up-to-date with their vaccinations in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) national recommendations will be in compliance with the new requirements.

“The state’s new updated school vaccination requirements follow current national recommendations and reflect what is already occurring in healthcare providers’ offices and clinics in Hawai‘i as standard medical practice,” said Health Director Bruce Anderson. “These requirements protect not only the health of our students but their families and our communities as well. Ensuring our students are vaccinated provides protection for those who are too young to be vaccinated and those with medical conditions, such as cancer, who cannot be immunized.”

All students entering schools in Hawai‘i for the first time must meet the state’s new immunization requirements. In addition, before the first day of school year 2020-2021, all seventh grade students must provide documentation of having received:

· Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis)

· HPV (human papillomavirus vaccine)

· MCV (meningococcal conjugate vaccine)

Parents whose children are behind on their immunizations are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider for catch-up vaccinations as soon as possible.

DOH will be conducting a statewide awareness campaign to inform parents, schools, and healthcare providers about the new state requirements; the campaign will launch later this year.

For a complete list of required vaccines, click here.