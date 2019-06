HONOLULU (KHON2) — Television personality Beth Chapman has passed away on Wednesday, June 26th.

Her husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman sent out a Twitter saying, “It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to Heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

Chapman was first diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017. Since then she underwent several surgeries.

Beth chapman was 51 years old.