The DNLR will begin work to dredge the entrance channel of Kihei Boat Ramp.

The project is set to begin July 1 and finish around Nov. 4 at a cost of about $680,000.

According to the DNLR, there will be no closures during the dredging.

The contractor will open and close the silt curtains whenever operators enter and exit the boat ramp.

Kihei Boat Ramp will be dredged about six feet below the current water level.