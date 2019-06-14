DNC names 20 presidential candidates that qualify to be in the first 2020 Primary Debate

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Democratic National Committee has named the 20 presidential candidates who are qualified to appear on stage later in June in the first 2020 Primary Debate.

Among the qualified candidates is former Vice President Joe Biden, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, and Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard.

The DNC set two ways for candidates to qualify, and that's through fundraising and polling.

Gabbard is one of 14 candidates who qualified through both polling and fundraising.

The debates will take place on June 26 and 27.

The DNC said that candidates will be split into groups of two and at random, "in a way to ensure that both night's groups feature an even mix of candidates."