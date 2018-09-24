DLNR officers cite four people for entering closed Manoa Falls Trail

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Manoa Falls Trail (DLNR/File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The state Department of Land and Natural Resources cited four people on Sunday for entering the closed Manoa Falls Trail.

The department has stated it is focusing on education efforts first.

At about 1:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon, DLNR officers say they observed three men going past yellow tape as well as several signs alerting of the closure.

When officers approached the men, DLNR says they tried to flee.

A man from Russia, Denmark, and Germany were cited for entering a closed trail.

At about 3:00 p.m., officers observed a man from China ducking under police tape trying to get past the area.

DLNR is urging people to avoid the area and follow the instructions of law enforcement.

The trail was closed on Friday after debris and boulders fell.

The Aihualama Trail is also closed.

The state and a private engineering firm are expected to begin assessing the area.