Diver dead in Mokuleia

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call for divers in distress off shore of Dillingham Airfield by Farrington Highway

It happened around 9 p.m. Friday.

It was reported that three divers had gotten in trouble while diving.

Two divers were able to make it to shore.

The third diver, an adult male in his 40's, was still unaccounted for.

HFD personnel on rescue boards could not locate the third diver at the location that he was last seen.

They returned to shore and Air1 began an aerial search.

HFD located the third diver under water approximately 40 yards off shore.

HFD crews made contact with the unresponsive diver and secured him on shore at 10:25 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at 10:36 p.m.