Disney Aulani casting auditions for a Moana look-alike Copyright by KHON - All rights reserved Publicity still courtesy Walt Disney Pictures [ + - ] Video

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Have you ever wanted to be a Disney princess? Well, here's your chance.

The Disney Aulani Resort in Ko Olina is looking for character performers for a Moana look-alike.

Aulani is also searching for female vocalists and male actors.

The auditions will take place on Sunday, February 3rd at the Aloha Dancesport Center on Ward Avenue.

It will be from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

The company is looking for a female actor whose 5-feet-3-inches to 5-feet-5-inches to play Moana.