DIRECTV customers can no longer watch KHON/KHII

Hawaii television viewers who watch KHON and our sister station KHII on DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse can’t watch right now because of a blackout brought on by DIRECTV and AT&T which rejected offers of an unconditional extension from our parent company Nexstar.

This would have allowed more time to reach an agreement.

Instead, DIRECTV dropped us.

Other providers are available including DISH (855-898-6730), subscription streaming television services (OTT) and over-the-air with digital antenna. Consumers may also use a local provider such as Hawaiian Telcom or Spectrum.

We also continue to live stream newscasts on our website.

You can also call DIRECTV / AT&T and tell them that you want to keep KHON and KHII. The number to call is 855-937-9468.