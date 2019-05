HONOLULU (KHON2) - Direct from Broadway, magician Adam Trent makes his way to the Hawai'i Theatre for one show only.

Dubbed by The New York Times as "A High-Tech Magic Extravaganza," The Magic of Adam Trent show will be sure to make you wonder, "How did he do that?"

Perfect for the entire family, Trent has one show only this Satuday at the Hawai'i Theatre.

Go to www.hawaiitheatre.com for more information and to purchase your tickets.