Dillingham Boulevard offramp from Nimitz Highway eastbound closed nightly beginning August 5

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies motorists that the offramp to Dillingham Boulevard from Nimitz Highway in the eastbound direction will be closed between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. on weeknights throughout the month of August.

The closures for deck repairs will begin Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 and will continue nightly with the last closure for the week of August 5-9 ending at 4 a.m., on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. No work will take place on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday nights. All roadwork is weather permitting.

Eastbound motorists may take the Nimitz Highway/Waikiki offramp as an alternate route, then turn left onto Puuhale Street to get back onto Dillingham Boulevard. The H-1 Freeway eastbound Middle Street/Dillingham Boulevard offramp (Exit 18B) will be open to motorists traveling on the Airport Viaduct.

Message boards have been posted in the area to notify motorists of the closure. Special duty police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control. First responders and TheBus have been notified of the closure and will not be allowed through the work zone.

Motorists should be aware of work in the vicinity for the Honolulu Rail Transit Project. The Rail will close the High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane exiting the H-1 Freeway (Airport Viaduct) to Nimitz Highway eastbound through August for construction. This closure will be 24-Hours a day, 7 days a week. For more information, please view their traffic plans by clicking here.

For a list of weekly closures on state roadways, please view our HDOT website here. HDOT advises motorists to allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations and to check traffic apps before getting on the road.