Details released on manhunt, arrest of Hawaii Island shooter

HONOLULU (KHON2) - According to court documents, the victim says she was picked up by a man, now known to be Walter Gomes. They were hanging out for a few hours before things took a turn for the worse. According to court documents, Gomes and the victim, 24-year-old Grace Carvalho were driving around town and eventually made it to Holoualoa where they started talking about weapons.

That's when Carvalho says "Walts" showed her a gun that went off, shooting her in the left cheek.

Gomes then drove to a gas station. Carvalho got out of Gomes' vehicle and into a woman's vehicle. That woman drove her to the hospital.

At the hospital, Carvalho told authorities that Gomes had shot her and he would come back and "shoot all of me."

When police later converged on Gomes, he stated repeatedly "You're just going to have to shoot me", before he got back in his car and drove toward officers. Gomes then drove off at excessive speeds and managed to elude police. But later the same day officers were involved in another pursuit with Gomes who was driving a Cadillac Escalade. Gomes once again managed to get away. This time colliding with a police vehicle. The officer in this incident stated that he would have been hit if he didn't jump out of the way.

Gomes faces a total of 19 charges including 2nd degreee assault and first degree terroristic threatening.