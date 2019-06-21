Dept. of Transportation removes run down vessels from Honolulu Harbor

With NOAA predicting a 70% increased chance of higher activity in the Pacific region this hurricane season, the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) Harbors Division has removed three derelict vessels from Honolulu Harbor that may have posed a risk of sinking during a severe storm.

The Kulamanu, also known as the Windjammer, was towed Thursday, June 20, from Pier 7 and taken to Kalaeloa Harbor where it will be prepared for disposal at sea. The fishing vessels Manaloa and Pacifica were towed from Pier 12 on June 6 and 7, respectively. The scope of services for the removal allows the contractor to dispose, recycle or repurpose the vessels. The action implements preventative measures in the event of severe weather to ensure the flow of cargo.

The cost to remove all three vessels is $748,350.

The DOT is working with the Office of the Attorney General Civil Recoveries Division to recoup delinquent fees and removal costs from the vessel owners and their insurance companies.

“We have initiated steps to remove risks that could hamper the recovery of the Harbors during the hurricane season,” said Deputy Director Derek Chow, Hawaii Department of Transportation Harbors Division. “Mariners need to know the HDOT will also pursue owners to the full extent of the law to recover the expenses incurred by the State.”

The vessel Debra Ann was sold to a new owner to be refurbished for use.

The owner of the vessel Laysan came forward to pay the balance of its fees and removed the boat from Honolulu Harbor on his own.

The Harbors Division continues working toward the removal of the Falls of Clyde from Pier 7 at Honolulu Harbor, including the feasibility of towing the vessel in its present condition.

The Falls of Clyde was prepped for disposal with the engine, fluids, contaminants and high masts previously removed.