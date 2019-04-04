Local News

Department of Public Safety proposes plans to relieve overcrowding

By:

Posted: Apr 03, 2019 04:26 PM HST

Updated: Apr 03, 2019 04:26 PM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Department of Public Safety released new plans to relieve overcrowding at Hawaii's prisons.

They want to develop a medium-security housing unit at each facility for inmates at Maui Community Correctional Center, Kauai Community Correctional Center, and Hawaii Community Correctional Center.

The units are not meant to increase the inmate population at the facilities, but to ease overcrowding.
     
The state is still putting together draft environmental assessments.
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Latest Local News