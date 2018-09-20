Department of Education to release bullying app soon

Copyright by KHON - All rights reserved

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Department of Education is working to bring the fight against bullying to the palm of a student's hand.

In a letter written by Superintendent Christina Kishimoto she says bullying of any kind is not acceptable.

Last year, we told you the DOE was creating an anti-bullying app.

Kishimoto says the app will be rolled out soon, and it's designed to allow kids to anonymously report bullying incidents.

The DOE is currently facing a lawsuit filed by parents who say the department isn't doing enough to keep students safe from bullies.