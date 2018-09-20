Local News

Department of Education to release bullying app soon

By:

Posted: Sep 19, 2018 09:24 PM HST

Updated: Sep 19, 2018 09:24 PM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Department of Education is working to bring the fight against bullying to the palm of a student's hand.

In a letter written by Superintendent Christina Kishimoto she says bullying of any kind is not acceptable.

Last year, we told you the DOE was creating an anti-bullying app.

Kishimoto says the app will be rolled out soon, and it's designed to allow kids to anonymously report bullying incidents.

The DOE is currently facing a lawsuit filed by parents who say the department isn't doing enough to keep students safe from bullies.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Latest Local News