Delays on Daniel K. Inouye Highway and expected closure of Mauna Kea Access Road

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces that the public can expect Mauna Kea Access Road to be closed starting the week of July 15, 2019 to ensure the safe transport of heavy machinery. Access to the road during the closure will be limited.

Motorists are also advised of the potential for intermittent traffic control on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway due to the transport of heavy machinery. Lane shifts may be necessary near the intersection with Mauna Kea Access Road to ensure safety. Travel will be maintained in both directions on the highway. HDOT will send information on potential traffic impacts to Daniel K. Inouye Highway due to heavy vehicle movement for the public’s planning purposes.