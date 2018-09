HONOLULU (KHON2) - Honolulu police have blocked off the eastbound lanes of Farrington Highway in Kapolei due to a crash.

It happened at around 7:30 p.m. near Walmart.

According to Emergency Medical Services, the crash reportedly involved a pedestrian.

A 55-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the 85th traffic fatality in Hawaii so far this year.

