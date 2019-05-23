HONOLULU (KHON2) - A motorcyclist died after a crash on the westbound H1 freeway, east of the Kaahumanu overpass Thursday morning. The incident happened just after 4 a.m.

Brian Berrigan of Honolulu, 49, was traveling at a high rate of speed on his motorcycle when he collided with a vehicle in the adjacent lane. Berrigan was ejected and came to rest approximately 515 feet away from the initial impact point--he was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The operator of the vehicle, a 22-year-old Ewa Beach male was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence.

Both speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash. A police investigation is underway.

This is the 24th traffic fatality of this year compared to 20 at the same time in 2018.