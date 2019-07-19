Day five of the TMT standoff will be first full day Mauna Kea is officially closed

Mauna Kea is officially closed according to state officials.

In a brief news conference Thursday afternoon, state officials confirmed that Mauna Kea will be closed to everyone including Native Hawaiian Practitioners.

Hundreds and hundreds of demonstrators are currently at the base of Mauna Kea waiting in anticipation.

Many believe that Friday will be the day where possibly the Army National Guard will arrive as well as additional law enforcement.

Stay with KHON2 on-air and online as we continue to update this story