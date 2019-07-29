Mayor Kim says there will be changes at Mauna Kea

Last week a letter signed by more than 800 UH faculty, staff, and students was sent to UH President David Lassner asking him to respond to their questions among other inquiries and failing to do so they called for his resignation.

Lassner acknowledges he received the letter and visited the Mauna on Sunday.

Lassner who declined to comment on KHON2 questions says, he wanted to be on the mountain and feel their spirit.

“I am committed to try to find a peaceful way forward for all of the people of Hawaii and that requires that I understand better than I did before I came here,” says Lassner.

Singer Damien Marley, the son of Bob Marley also visited Mauna Kea and performed for the kia’i.

Mayor Harry Kim told us there will be some changes, including adding traffic lights and more people manning flags to control traffic.

“In regards to the access road, that’s going to take a lot of communication and a relationship with those that do not want that,” said Mayor Kim.

One of the leaders of the Kia’i of Mauna Kea told us they made an arrangement with law enforcement officers over the weekend.

They said the activities will not block access for telescope technicians if they are allowed one vehicle to go to the summit each day.

We are waiting to hear back from the Department of Land and Natural Resources about this arrangement that kia’i said they made with law enforcement.

Officials from the observatories as well as Mayor Kim said they did not make any deals.