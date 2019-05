Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Sunny Garcia headed to surgery Thursday morning for a Trach/PEG, according to his daughter's Instagram page, @kailakgarcia.

Kaila Garcia has given updates via IG since the World Champion surfer was hospitalized in Oregon last month.

Few details were disclosed as to what put Sunny Garcia in the hospital. However, Kaila stated that he remains "in the ICU and very critical and still on life support."