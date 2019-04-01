Darryl Oliveira named president of Pacific Tsunami Museum board

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Darryl Oliveira has been named president of the Pacific Tsunami Museum's board of directors.

The Pacific Tsunami Museum, located in Downtown Hilo is a non-profit organization dedicated saving lives through tsunami education and disaster preparedness.

"We are excited to welcome Darryl Oliveira to the Pacific Tsunami Museum ohana. He was a

great partner in his time at Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense, and his dedication to community

safety is a great match to our museum's mission," said Pacific Tsunami Museum Executive

Director Marlene Murray.

"It is an honor to serve our community through the good work of the Pacific Tsunami Museum.

Education and preparation is key to surviving any disaster," Oliveira said.

A native of Hilo and graduate of Hilo High School, Oliveira's career in public safety began as a

Hawaii Fire Department paramedic in 1980. He rose through the ranks until named Fire Chief

in 2002. Oliveira served as fire chief for nine years.

After a brief retirement, he returned to service as head of Civil Defense in 2013.

Oliveira served as head of Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense from 2013 - 2016 - a busy period that

included Hurricane Iselle that ravaged Puna, a lava flow that entered Pahoa Town, and an

outbreak of dengue fever. He also oversaw preparations for and response to numerous tsunami

threats throughout his public safety career.

These days, Oliveira is Safety & Internal Control Manager at HPM. In addition to his service

with the museum, he serves on the Community Action Network of Community First and on the

board of Hawaii Care Choices.

Oliveira joins Pacific Tsunami Museum board members Kēhaulani Costa, Chris Harrison,

Patrick Kahawaiolaʻa, Manuel Mattos, Stephanie Nagata, Patricia Okamura, Barry Taniguchi,

Jim Wilson, and Jerel Yamamoto.



ABOUT THE PACIFIC TSUNAMI MUSEUM

Through education and awareness, the Pacific Tsunami Museum believes that no one should die

due to a tsunami. The goals of the museum are to promote public tsunami education, to preserve

history, and to serve as a living memorial to those who lost their lives in past tsunami events.

The Pacific Tsunami Museum was co-founded by Dr. Walter Dudley and Jeanne Branch

Johnston in 1993 as the Hilo Tsunami Museum. The museum reopened in its current home in

Downtown Hilo in 1998, a former branch of First Hawaiian Bank that itself survived two major

Hilo tsunamis. Today, the museum serves as a repository of stories, a convener of experts and

historians, a partner in disaster preparedness education, and a touchpoint for those affected by

tsunamis around the Pacific. Learn more at tsunami.org.