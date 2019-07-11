Customer services still available in Waianae during parking lot renovations

The driver licensing center and satellite city hall at the Waianae Neighborhood Community Center will be open during major renovations that will close the parking lot at the site from August 8 through August 19.

The temporary parking lot closure will require the Waianae Driver Licensing Center to move all scheduled and stand-by road tests within that time frame to the Kapolei Driver Licensing Center, especially since street parking will be limited during the repair work by Peterson Bros. Construction Inc.

Motorists with scheduled and stand-by road tests from August 8 through August 19 should report to the Kapolei Driver Licensing Center.

The driver licensing center and satellite city hall are among the various tenants of the Waianae Neighborhood Community Center. The renovations include repaving the parking lot, repairing curbs, marking the pavement surface and installing traffic signage.

“Our hope is that the improvements to the parking lot will outweigh the disruptions from the construction work and that our customers will be patient and use caution when coming to the site,” said Customer Services Director Sheri Kajiwara.

