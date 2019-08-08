Crosswalks crop up, speed drops

Raised crosswalks cause drivers to slow down — and more are cropping up around Oahu.

The State Department of Transportation is building the traffic-calming devices to help keep pedestrians safe.

According to the DOT, pedestrian fatalities rose by 193 percent between 2017 and 2018.

Raised crosswalks are one tool in the safety arsenal officials are rolling out to curb deaths.

Before they were installed on Kalihi Street, George DeVera Junior nearly got hit.

“I actually almost had two accidents the past two, year and a half. One was a pickup truck and one was an SUV.”

Five raised crosswalks on Kalihi Street by Kalakaua Middle School effectively slow drivers down.

Not everybody likes them.

“Aaaah!”

But some believe the speed humps are good.

Joseph Solima, lifelong Kalihi resident, says, “I’m glad that they actually have it. I think one life, is enough to justify having those things or anything in regard to safety, you know, especially for the kids, because it could be your daughter your son, I mean, it could be anybody, and you know a life is a life. You can’t replace that.”

Solima has seen low-slung cars bottom out on the raised roadway.

“So if you don’t really slow down, enough, they’ll scrape their car, underneath the car.”

DOT signs refer to the crosswalks as speed humps — even though the top surface — where pedestrians walk — is flat.

Four new raised crosswalks are being installed along Farrington Highway near Waianae High School.

One lane in each direction will remain open through the night work — which should be finished by 4 a.m.Friday.

Next, raised crosswalks are coming to Ewa, and will be added to Fort Weaver Road at Ilima Intermediate.