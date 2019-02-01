Critical military training throughout February may be noisy

Copyright by KHON - All rights reserved

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Local military units are scheduled to conduct various training activities in February that may be heard by surrounding communities.

For the community's awareness, the training is as follows:

· Feb. 1-14 Army mortar and artillery training, Schofield Barracks.

· Feb. 1-28 Army Lightning Academy training with blank ammunition and explosive simulators, Schofield Barracks East Range. Training will occur during daytime and nighttime hours.

· Feb. 7 and 13 Army Lightning Academy helicopter operations, Schofield Barracks East Range. Training will occur during daytime hours.

· Feb. 19-22 Army artillery training, Schofield Barracks

· Feb. 23-24 Marines mortar training, Schofield Barracks.

· Feb. 25-27 Army mortar training, Schofield Barracks.

· Feb. 28 Marines mortar training, Schofield Barracks.

Training dates are subject to change based on environmental and other factors. Weather, such as overcast conditions, can increase noise and vibrations. Should individuals hear noise, there is no immediate danger.

The military appreciates the understanding and continued support of the local community. While sometimes loud, this training is critical to ensure military units and service members are ready to accomplish their mission and return home safely.

To report concerns related to noise or training, community members can call the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii (USAG HI) Noise Concern Line at (808) 656-3487 or email usaghi.comrel@gmail.com. The USAG HI Public Affairs Office responds to all reported concerns during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.