CrimeStoppers searches for a suspect who fled a moped crash

HONOLULU (KHON2) - CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the driver of a vehicle that fled the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

On Monday, May 20, 2019, at approximately 1:14 p.m., the driver of a moped was travelling North on Sand Island Access Road when he lost control and fell onto the roadway after being struck by another vehicle. The driver of the moped sustained injuries and was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

The driver that caused the collision fled the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may also send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or by downloading the P3 tips app.