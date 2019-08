HONOLULU (KHON2) — A shark attack was reported at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning in Kealakekua Bay on Hawaii Island.

Hawaii Island fire officials say the victim is a 26-year-old woman. She was bitten twice, once in the leg and once in her torso. She is is serious condition.

Shark warning signs have been posted and the Bay is currently closed until noon Wednesday.

Stay with KHON2 on-air and online as we continue to update this story