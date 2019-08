HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are seeking for the public’s help in finding witnesses in a murder.

This is a picture of the victim.

Police identified him as 65-year-old Marcus Imbo.

On Saturday morning, he was found with multiple stab wounds in the Fort Street Mall area.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you saw anything or know what happened, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.