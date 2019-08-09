Crimestoppers looking for witnesses to assault

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department would like to ask the public for their assistance in locating witnesses to an Assault in the First Degree that happened in the Keeaumoku area.

On Sunday, July 28 at approximately 4 a.m., the victim exited the Seoul Karaoke, located at 815 Keeaumoku Street, when he was assaulted with a baseball bat by an unknown suspect. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was diagnosed with serious bodily injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.