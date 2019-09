HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police are asking for help finding a suspect in an armed robbery.

It happened September 8 at the 76 Gas Station in Waipahu.

Police say just after 6 a.m. the suspect went inside, pulled out a gun and demanded money.

He ran off before police arrived.

He’s described as about 6 feet tall, 180 pounds.

If you recognize him, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.