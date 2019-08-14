VIDEO: Crimestoppers looking for robbery suspects

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two males who are wanted for Robbery in the First Degree.

On Saturday, August 11, 2019, at approximately 3:05 a.m., two masked male suspects entered the 7-Eleven store in Moanalua. Suspect #1 brandished a dark colored firearm at the cashier and demanded money. Suspect #2 went behind the counter and removed boxes of cigarettes. Both suspects removed money from the cash drawer and fled the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to

www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.