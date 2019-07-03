Crimestoppers looking for persons of interest in killing of Kama the surfing pig

On Saturday, June 22, 2019, between 11:00 a.m. to 1:17 p.m., two males took a pig from a pigpen located on Puhuli Street. Video from a nearby Board of Water pumping station captured a vehicle and individuals using the access road.

Na Maka CID 19/613**On Saturday, June 22, 2019, between 11:00 a.m. to 1:17 p.m., two…

PERSON OF INTEREST #1

Unknown local male

Slim build

Dark hair, short to medium length

Wearing a camouflage print short sleeve shirt and athletic shoes.

PERSON OF INTEREST #2

Unknown local male

Slim build

Dark hair, short to medium length

Wearing a brown t-shirt and athletic shoes.