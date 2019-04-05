CrimeStoppers and Honolulu Police looking for suspect wanted for kidnapping

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Police say the 22-year-old victim was driving along Kalanianaole Highway about 7:40 Wednesday night when she hit an object with her car and stopped to check it out. That's when things took a turn for the worse.

"When she stopped to check her vehicle an unknown male forced her back into her vehicle and detained her for several hours," Chris Kim said. Kim represents Crimestoppers.

Sources said the victim was on the phone with a friend at the time. The friend about what he heard on social media. He posted that he heard her scream and an unknown male voice say "This is a robbery." Then her phone went dead. The victim's friend repeatedly called her, but when she didn't answer, he called police.

He then took to social media to get the word out about her disappearance.

Sources said the victim may have been forced to drive to an ATM to withdraw money. The victim was reportedly kept against her will for hours before she was let go.

"The female was released in her vehicle after midnight in the windward area and taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries," Kim said.

The suspect is described as an unknown male, less than 5' 8" tall, heavy set, wearing a dark hoodie and dark pants.

Police are also asking anyone who may have seen a 2017 gray honda civic, two-door sedan with the license TCN175, between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. in Waimanalo, Kaneohe, Kailua, East Honolulu area to call Crimestoppers.

The vehicle belongs to the victim and these were the hours the kidnapping took place. Police said she was let go with her car.

HPD did receive reports of an unknown male walking on the rodaway hear Makapuu Wednesday night. It is unknown whether that male is related to this case.

The ordeal began when the victim hit something with her car. So what should someone do in a situation like that?

"HPD advices drivers who have car trouble to drive to a well lit populated area when possible. If the car cannot be driven, stay in the vehicle, lock the doors, and call 911 and wait for a uniformed officer to arrive," Kim said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or *CRIME on your cellular phone. Free cellular calls are provided by AT&T, Nextel Hawaii, T-Mobile, Verizon Wireless Hawaii, Mobi PCS, and Hawaiian Telcom. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips App.