HONOLULU (KHON2) — Because of your help, CrimeStoppers has solved over 7,000 cases, made nearly 3,000 arrests and recovered more than $6.5 million in stolen property and illegal drugs.

Funding this program is solely from donations and fundraisers.

Here to talk about an upcoming fundraiser is Sargeant Chris Kim and CrimeStoppers Board Member Sanj Sappal.

In this weekly segment, Sgt. Kim talks more about the arrests made with the Hawaii Mission House vandalism and the armed robbery at 7 Eleven.