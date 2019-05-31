Crime Stoppers: Alarm Scam

Copyright by KHON - All rights reserved

HONOLULU (KHON2) - There have been reports of a male knocking on people's doors in the Hawaii Kai area and identifying himself as an employee of an alarm company. The male states that he observed an alarm sign posted in front and asks if the resident would like for him to inspect the system to make sure that it is working okay.

Follow-up checks to the alarm company have confirmed that they do not send out employees to conduct these types of checks.

Do not accept these type of solicitations and do not allow strangers to enter your home.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.