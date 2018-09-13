Thousands without power in Maui County as Tropical Storm Olivia passes through

KAHULUI (KHON2) - Maui Electric crews responded to power outages Wednesday as the island got hit by Tropical Storm Olivia.

Crews continue to respond to outages in parts of Upcountry Maui, East Maui, and Molokai.

At its peak, outages affected 7,900 customers.

As of 3 p.m., crews were still working to restore about 2,300 customers in the Upcountry and East Maui area, including parts of Makawao, Kula, Haiku, Peahi, Huelo, Waipio, Kailua, Keanae, Hanawi, Nahiku, and Hana.

Crews were also responding to outages affecting approximately 400 customers in Kalaupapa and East and West Molokai.

“As the storm’s heavy rains and gusty winds continue to impact different parts of the county, we’re working to safely restore power to everyone affected by this major storm as quickly as possible,” said Sharon Suzuki, president of Maui Electric. “We appreciate the public’s patience as our crews work on these restoration efforts, and we’re committed to keeping you informed throughout our progress.”

Should customers experience any outages or encounter downed power lines, please report them to Maui Electric’s trouble line at 871-7777 on Maui or toll-free for Lanai or Molokai at 1-877-871-8461.

Maui Electric reminds customers in stormy and flooded areas to continue taking the following precautions:

Stay at least 30 feet away (about two car lengths) from downed power lines as they may have electricity running through them and may be dangerous. If you see someone injured after touching a downed power line, call 911 for help; don’t try to rescue the individual.

If you must travel, please help protect line workers and crews when you see them on the roadside assessing damages or making repairs. Move over from the lane nearest the workers or slow down until you can safely pass the work site.

Use extreme caution while driving. Power interruptions may cause traffic signals to stop working without warning. If you come to an intersection with a non-working traffic signal, treat it as a four-way stop.

The public can sign up for outage and restoration updates at www.mauielectric.com or follow Maui Electric on Twitter @mauielectric; Facebook – The Hawaiian Electric Companies; and Instagram – The Hawaiian Electric Companies with hashtags #MauiOutage, #MolokaiOutage, #LanaiOutage.

The Maui Electric’s Customer Service and Engineering offices at 210 W. Kamehameha Ave. will be open to customers on Thursday, Sept. 13. The offices closed Wednesday due to impending weather conditions.

