HONOLULU (KHON2) - Crews will conduct more water tests Wednesday at Magic Island at Ala Moana Beach Park after finding high levels of bacteria.

Officials found dangerously high levels of bacteria on Tuesday at the popular swim spot.

Experts are warning beachgoers they may get sick if they swim in the area.

Warning signs have been posted and they'll be taken down once follow up tests show the bacteria levels are safe again.

This story is developing, stay with KHON2 on-air and online for the latest details.